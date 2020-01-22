Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,121 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

