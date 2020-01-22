Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.40 ($3.78).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 287.80 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.38. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

