Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.60 ($13.48).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €9.54 ($11.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.43. Leoni has a 1-year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of €34.70 ($40.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $316.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

