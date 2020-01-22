Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 324.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

