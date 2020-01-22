GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.70 ($31.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on G1A shares. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ETR:G1A opened at €28.72 ($33.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

