Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.16 ($69.96).

Separately, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

SPR stock opened at €62.65 ($72.85) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.99.

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

