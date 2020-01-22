Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts



Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.16 ($90.88).

SAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €73.40 ($85.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.50. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a 1-year high of €75.75 ($88.08).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
Molson Coors Brewing Co Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH
Noble Energy, Inc. Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 18,124 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
