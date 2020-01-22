Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.81 ($53.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDA shares. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

ETR:NDA opened at €54.56 ($63.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.44. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

