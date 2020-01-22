Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.87 ($60.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

FRA:BNR opened at €49.42 ($57.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.81 and a 200-day moving average of €45.81. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

