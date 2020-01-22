Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 927 Shares

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $139,342.58.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zendesk by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,967,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,105,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,915,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 927 Shares
