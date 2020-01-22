One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.