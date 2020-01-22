Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 142 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $695.05 per share, with a total value of $32,667.35.

NYSE TPL opened at $781.94 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $565.10 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.