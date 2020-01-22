Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 2,344 Shares

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.
  • On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $7,944,709.92.
  • On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44.

CRWD opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zendesk Inc Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 927 Shares
Zendesk Inc Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 927 Shares
One Liberty Properties, Inc. COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
One Liberty Properties, Inc. COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Texas Pacific Land Trust Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 142 Shares of Stock
Texas Pacific Land Trust Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 142 Shares of Stock
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CEO George Kurtz Sells 2,344 Shares
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CEO George Kurtz Sells 2,344 Shares
Union Pacific Co. CFO Jennifer L. Hamann Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Union Pacific Co. CFO Jennifer L. Hamann Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Flex Ltd Insider Paul Humphries Sells 15,168 Shares
Flex Ltd Insider Paul Humphries Sells 15,168 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report