Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 2,344 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00.

On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44.

CRWD opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.