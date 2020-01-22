Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Jennifer L. Hamann Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UNP opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

