Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Paul Humphries Sells 15,168 Shares

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

