Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 15,181 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18.
NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.64.
FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Flex by 198.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
