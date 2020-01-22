Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 15,181 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Flex by 198.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

