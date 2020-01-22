Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin Sells 2,574 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $270,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,038,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,265,868.69.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,123,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

