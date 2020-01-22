ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO George L. Fotiades Purchases 5,000 Shares

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO George L. Fotiades acquired 5,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.62 per share, with a total value of $323,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,833.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMD opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

