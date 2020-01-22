Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) CEO Randal W. Baker Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71. Actuant Corporation has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,961,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

