Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 5,740 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $498,576.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 340,567 shares in the company, valued at $29,581,649.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $89,089.20.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $348,475.40.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 26,198 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,467,611.96.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,166 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $66,392.04.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $337,339.80.

CDLX stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

