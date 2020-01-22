Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 39,655 Shares of Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,121,646.23.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 50,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $639,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 60,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 100,055 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,708.95.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $871,786.48.

On Monday, October 28th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $3,047,343.84.

On Friday, October 25th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $773,570.28.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.92. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 75,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

