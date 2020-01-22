Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze Buys 83,924 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRN opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 123.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

