PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Acquires 43,029 Shares of Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:PKD opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

