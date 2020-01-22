Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski Sells 20,000 Shares

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

