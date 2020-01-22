Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev Sells 5,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sachdev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98.

On Friday, October 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $853,103.79.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $233.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $237.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

