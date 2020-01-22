Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 23,077 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BSX stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

