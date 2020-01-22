Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 23,077 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BSX stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
