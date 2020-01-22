Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $133.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

