Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 9,231 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

