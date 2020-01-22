Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,181,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 238,372 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 116,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 353,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.