Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 68,595 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,595 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $200.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.