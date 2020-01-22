Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 180.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,638.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,154.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

