Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 444,234 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444,234 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

