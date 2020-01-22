Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 343,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 249,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Analyst Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

