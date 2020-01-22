Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $263,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

