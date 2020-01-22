TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TMSR stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.12. TMSR has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In related news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

