Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

