Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

