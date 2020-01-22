Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,167 shares of company stock worth $5,669,080. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.