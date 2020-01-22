Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Hold Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Huber Research cut Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.18.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $338.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.