Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. DA Davidson currently has a $375.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.57 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $319.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.