Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXRX. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BXRX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 68,595 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 68,595 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Phillips 66
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Phillips 66
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 444,234 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 444,234 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Stemline Therapeutics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Stemline Therapeutics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Talos Energy Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Talos Energy Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
TMSR Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
TMSR Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report