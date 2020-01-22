Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXRX. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BXRX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Baudax Bio

