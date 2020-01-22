Aimmune Therapeutics’ (AIMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of AIMT opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,100. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

