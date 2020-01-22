Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

