HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.98.

HubSpot stock opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

