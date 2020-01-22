BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Argus cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised BP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.05.
Shares of BP stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in BP by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.