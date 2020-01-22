BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Argus cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised BP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in BP by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

