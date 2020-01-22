Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,089 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $4,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -282.88 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

