Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.