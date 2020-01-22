Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 72,721 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 72,721 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,462,000 after purchasing an additional 383,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

