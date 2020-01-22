Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 21.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

