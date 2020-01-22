Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NYSE CBRE opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

